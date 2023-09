The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A father of one was today killed in a hit and run accident along the Coldingen Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 25-year-old Adzel Innis, a sand truck driver of Burma Mahaicony.

Reports are that the man was heading home when he pulled in the corner along the roadway and exited the vehicle.

At this point, he was reportedly struck down by a speeding car which fled the scene.