Fashion icon Sonia Noel to launch “I Am” furniture collection

Guyana’s iconic fashion designer Sonia Noel is gearing up to launch her first-ever furniture line, “I Am.”

The fashionista hosted a preview of what the new business venture has to offer to various friends over the weekend. Noel is currently celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry, and she wants to try something different for this milestone.

The “I Am” furniture collection features pieces of furniture that are infused with abstract paintings for which Noel thinks persons can create their own interpretation.

During an interview with Guyana Times, the fashion icon declared she is excited to launch the collection, which she described as a new and unique way to celebrate her 25 years in the fashion industry.

Sonia Noel

“I am actually celebrating 25 years in the fashion and creative industry, so I thought about part of the celebration. I wanted to do something different and something I have been thinking about for a long time, like furnishing; things that are unique and very versatile, like my clothing,” Noel said.

At the preview event, Noel demonstrated how versatile the pieces really are. A picnic table that can be turned into a make-shift poolside bar is one of her favourite pieces in the collection. In addition, some of the pieces are carved and decorated with inspirational and motivational quotes that leave room for self-empowerment.

“Everything that you see has more than one purpose. I didn’t want to just do a line, I wanted it to have meaning behind it; and given the artwork, when you look into the artwork, you can immerse yourself into them,” she said.

Noel also shared that part of the proceeds from the line would go to the Sonia Noel Foundation.

Shonta Noel; Crafted by Chey; Natasha David; David Creation; Linden Cave Azirra Games; Shari Singh; Floral by Shari; CJ Peppers and Pickles; and Becky’s Blessings pineapple achar were collaborators at Noel’s preview event.

Meanwhile, Noel encourages women who are serious about entrepreneurship to never give up.

“Entrepreneurship is not for the fainthearted, because you’re going to have days you don’t feel like getting out of bed; and that’s why you have to have a level of confidence in the way you persevere. Because along the way, trust me, you’re going to get hit down, sometimes harder than you want to; but when you are passionate, when you have that passion and you know that this is one of the reasons why I was created, you get up back with tenacity. Don’t give up!” Noel encouraged.

The “I Am” Collection would officially be launched at the Women’s Business Expo, which will be hosted at the Pegasus Hotel on March 30 and 31.