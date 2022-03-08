Farmers upset as millers now paying less for rice

Some of the farmers protesting

Scores of rice farmers from Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are up in arms over an apparent decision taken by millers to decrease the amount they pay per tonne of rice.

A group of farmers have gathered outside of the building that houses the Rayaadul Hakh Rice Industries in protest of this drop in price.

Other groups have gathered at other locations to similarly protest this development.

INews was told that up to yesterday, farmers received an estimated $70,000 per tonne of rice but now they are being forced to accept $65,000.

The protesting farmers have placed a tractor and trailer to block the road at Lesbeholden, shutting off sections of that Polder and the entire Mibicuri.

Regional Chairman David Armogan has since met with some of the farmers and listened to their concerns.