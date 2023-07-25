Farmers eagerly waiting to cultivate hemp as Govt works on setting up Regulatory Authority

Works are progressing on the establishment of an Industrial Hemp Regulatory Authority with the hunt currently on for a Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Additionally, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha is expected to soon approach Cabinet with nominees for the Board.

The Industrial Hemp Regulatory Authority will oversee Guyana’s hemp industry, in keeping with the Industrial Hemp Bill 2022.

In an interview with this publication, Minister Mustapha confirmed that he is in receipt of nominees from State agencies for the Board of Directors, which will in turn oversee the authority.

“I wrote to the various agencies. There are a number of agencies that have to form the Board; representatives from Health, Home Affairs, the Forensic Laboratory and so. So I wrote them. I now have the recommended persons. I have to put those names together and take it to Cabinet.

“In the meantime, I’ve put out an advertisement for the position of CEO for the board. I received a number of applications. I will shortlist shortly, when I get back to Guyana,” Minister Mustapha added.

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha revealed that there are already several farmers waiting to cultivate hemp. In almost one year since the passage of the Industrial Hemp Bill 2022, they have formed themselves into associations. According to the Minister, the Government has big plans for this sector, with land already identified.

“There are a number of farmers, a number of persons who would have formed associations; but we have to wait until the regulatory authority comes into being, because that’s the body that will be responsible. Two regions have already been identified: Region Six and Region Ten, but you know the Vice President would have said we will look at Skeldon too, to take some land there and give small holding farmers to do hemp cultivation. Those are things in the pipeline,” the Minister further detailed.

Hemp is a multibillion-dollar industry that can lend to the production of hundreds of items. Some uses for hemp include rope, textiles, clothing, shoes, food, paper, bioplastics, insulation, and biofuel. It is rich in protein, unsaturated fats, fibre, minerals, and vitamins.

Hemp protects the brain, boosts heart health, reduces inflammation, improves skin conditions, and relieves rheumatoid arthritis.

Hemp seeds are known to be particularly rich in healthy fats, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids which are known for improving heart health by reducing cholesterol, blood pressure, and triglycerides.

While hemp does contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), advocates have argued that this is in very low amounts, below 0.3 per cent, which is too low to be psychoactive. In Guyana, the THC level needs to be below 0.3 per cent for it to be considered legal.

A person shall now cultivate or manufacture hemp or hemp-related products; or conduct research or any other activity related to industrial hemp without a licence issued by the authority under the Act. In the case of a violation, a person is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500,000 or imprisonment for one year.

The framework states, “The Board shall consider the impact on public health, safety, security, commerce, and agriculture, and need for the orderly development of the sector, including exclusivity, when considering an application for the issuance of a licence under this Act.”

After the licence is granted, a person is not allowed to plant any seed or plant, or harvest any cannabis plant before a sample of the seed or plant is analyzed by an analyst to ascertain whether it confirms to the allowed THC concentration.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali had said that the Government would be moving in the direction of the value-added aspect that the hemp industry has to offer. He had said that the industry is not only about hemp production, but having processing and value-added facilities here in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had said last year that with the potential employment that hemp can generate, the Government wants “to target Region 10 and Region Six – the workers who were laid off in Berbice, the sugar belt, and Region 10 where you have employment to start, and license people to grow that.”