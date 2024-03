The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Alex Peters, 38, a farmer of Aberdeen Canal Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two, was slapped with two counts of unlawful wounding charges, which were committed against Fino Gouveia and Randy Yusuf on March 8, 2024.

Peters appeared before Magistrate Tomieka Clarke on Monday at the Charity Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

Despite the prosecution objecting to bail, Peters was released on $150,000, and the matter was adjourned to April 29, 2024.