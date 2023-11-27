Farfan & Mendes partners with Jamaican company to diversify agriculture sector

Farfan & Mendes Ltd on Friday announced its strategic partnership with Isratech Jamaica Limited to further align the company’s sustainability strategy in the line of diversification and eco-smart technologies.

Isratech Jamaica Limited is renowned for its engineering and design, manufacturing and supply of products and services for applications in the agricultural, water and energy sectors.

This strategic alliance empowers Farfan & Mendes Ltd to offer additional products that cater to the growing agricultural sector in Guyana. The addition of state-of-the-art irrigation systems, shade houses and innovative hydroponics solutions helps to empower farmers with efficient and eco-friendly technology.

“Farfan & Mendes Ltd has long been committed to offering innovative and eco-friendly solutions that improve the livelihoods of our fellow Guyanese,” Managing Director at Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Andrew Mendes stated.

“Our partnership with Isratech Jamaica Limited underlines this dedication by bringing unique, sustainable, and cutting-edge agricultural solutions to our customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to our sustainability strategy and its focus on diversification and green technologies.”

Further, Executive Director of Isratech Jamaica Limited, Benjamin Hodara added “Isratech Jamaica Limited is excited to partner with Farfan & Mendes Ltd, a company that shares our passion for innovation and sustainability.”

“Our agriculture-centric products and services, when combined with Farfan & Mendes Ltd’s local expertise and vast network, will unquestionably provide customers with the latest and most sustainable agricultural technologies.”

As the authorised distributor of Isratech Jamaica Limited, Farfan & Mendes Ltd is eager to extend its mission of enriching the lives and businesses of Guyana, all while staying true to its sustainability strategy.

By emphasising diversification and green technologies, this partnership will deliver added value and sustainability to farmers and customers while ensuring access to state-of-the-art agricultural advancements designed to reduce environmental impact.