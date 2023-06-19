Family of murdered man accuses Police of demanding $300k to solve case

Terrance Washington

The family of Terrance Washington, a 47-year-old construction worker from Lot 60 D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, who tragically lost his life almost a month ago in a brutal attack by three men, is now accusing members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of requesting a substantial sum of money to solve the case.

In an interview with this publication on Saturday, the grieving relatives expressed their frustration with the slow progress of the Police investigation and called for higher authorities to intervene, considering it “outrageous” that money is being demanded to solve the murder of their loved one.

The family alleged that the stepfather of one of the alleged suspects was initially taken into custody for questioning after the incident but was subsequently released. Since then, they claim to have provided the Police with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts, yet the authorities have allegedly refused to take action.

“The Police aren’t doing anything; the whole case is at a standstill. We already provided them with information on where to find the other suspect, and they are telling us that somebody needs to go with them to pick him up, even though we provided them with three different pictures of the person,” stated a relative.

The relative further revealed that during the funeral, a detective approached Washington’s mother, demanding a payment of $300,000 in exchange for apprehending the suspects. Fatigued and concerned for their safety, the family questioned the rationale behind assisting the Police in apprehending the suspect themselves.

“He [the detective] told Terry’s mother that she has to provide $300,000, and they will catch the suspects. We are tired,” a relative expressed.

Attempts to get a comment from the Commander proved futile.

It was reported that on the day in question, when most of Washington’s family members were not at home, he was brutally attacked and beaten to death. The three assailants accessed the property by scaling the back fence and viciously assaulted him with a piece of wood, causing severe head injuries.

Despite seeking refuge in a neighbour’s yard, Washington was eventually discovered by the assailants, who resumed their violent assault. His lifeless body was found in the front yard of a neighbouring property later that day, leaving his family devastated by the heartbreaking revelation.

While the Police have confirmed a recent dispute between one of the alleged suspects and Washington, the motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

The grieving family is pleading for justice and expressing their deep anguish over the loss of Washington. They said they emphatically desire that the perpetrators be held accountable for their heinous actions.