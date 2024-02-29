Family of dead crane operator still to receive compensation

Months after 44-year-old Shon Anthony Joseph of 76 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was crushed to death by a toppling crane at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), his family is yet to receive compensation from his employers, Tepui Company.

Joseph met his demise on October 5, 2023, as he was alone in a crane, fitted with a hammer to drive concrete piles.

It was reported that the crane toppled on the wharf, which caused Joseph to jump out of the operating area of the crane. He fell on the wharf but was pinned under the crane.

Owner of the Tepui Group, Mikhail Rodrigues, called ‘Guyanese Critic’, had stated the operator was driving piles on the worksite when he experienced some “problems”.

The Tepui Group was contracted by Mohamed’s Enterprise to construct a wharf at its Providence, EBD, waterfront property.

Dead, Shon Anthony Persaud

However, months after the incident, the family is still waiting on the owners of Tepui Ground as it relates to compensation.

The <<<Guyana Times>>> understands that after the incident, Rodrigues allegedly collected $5 million from the Mohameds to “settle” the matter with the family.

In a shocking turn of events, the family only received $460,000 to partially assist with the funeral expenses. The $5 million was never handed over.

The management has been in contact with the family ever since and has promised to address the matter as soon as possible.

Upon learning of the dishonesty of Rodrigues, the family contacted the Mohameds, and a meeting was agreed upon.

The Mohameds and the family of Shon Joseph on Thursday

Following that meeting on Thursday, the Mohameds, in a Facebook post, stated, “Mr. Nazar Mohamed was shocked when he heard this news and felt compelled to intervene. It is worthy to note that on October 7, 2023, ‘Critic’ visited his office at Lombard Street and collected $5 million under the pretext of “settling” with the family of Mr. Joseph, but this never happened.”

Further, the post stated that “the Mohameds reiterated their deepest sympathy and concern, gave the family substantial financial assistance, and encouraged them to stay strong.”

The family is now seeking legal advice on the way forward.