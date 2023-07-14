Family of 6 homeless after devastating fire at Wismar

A fire that broke out on Tuesday evening at Gardenia Street, Wismar, Linden has left a family of six, including a pregnant woman and a child, without a home.

Lovern Jacks, one of the occupants of the home, received the news while at work. Despite efforts to save the three-bedroom concrete home, everything was destroyed.

Jacks expressed her distress, saying, “We lost everything. The house was fully furnished with valuable items like furniture, freezers, a fridge, and beds. We estimate the loss to be in millions of dollars.”

The family said they had recently spent over $2 million to renovate the house, making the situation even more heartbreaking.

While not fully confirmed, authorities suspect arson as the cause of the fire and are currently investigating.

In the meantime, the family is seeking temporary shelter with different relatives. Jacks shared the challenges they now face, explaining, “It’s really tough right now. One of the girls is pregnant, and all their clothes and belongings were destroyed”.

The family had lived in the house for nearly three decades, making the loss even more devastating. The community is rallying behind them, offering support and assistance as they navigate this difficult period.