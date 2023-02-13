Family members seeking information on two Antiguan men

Black Immigrant Daily News

SOS !! Urgently seeking the whereabouts of these two young men that departed the VC Bird international Airport in Antigua and Barbuda on January 21st 2023 on Liate flight #348 destination Tortola.

They left Tortola on a White Sail Boat and ended up in Guadeloupe because of engine problems they were at a club in Guadeloupe on the 27th of January, the last time I spoke to him was on February 2nd when he was in Dominica.

They left Dominica at night on the 4th of February to SXM they never reach.

WE ARE ASKING FOR THE GENERAL PUBLIC FOR ANY INFORMATION ON THE WHEREABOUTS OF THESE TWO YOUNG MEN PLEASE CONTACT THE MARTINIQUE SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM (MRCC FDF MARTINIQUE .Tmoy Samuels and Maurice Mauriceson Valentine

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]