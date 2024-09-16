Home
Local
Local
Letter: A Petroleum Commission does not guarantee incorruptibility
Letter: Traffic and traffic-related issues should be properly regulated
Police looking for woman who killed husband 7 years ago
Caribbean
Caribbean
Caribbean Nations Named Major Drug Transit Countries for 2025
Antigua & Barbuda Ambassador Keisha Schahaff Walks NYFW Rise Survivor Fashion Show
As Springfield Haitians Come Under Attack, Haitians For Trump Silent
Entertainment
Entertainment
XXXTentacion Convicted Killer Seeking New Trial, Blast Judge
DDG and Halle Bailey Frolicking In Jamaica For Her 23rd Birthday
Tommy Lee Sparta Booked For Reggae Sumfest Days After Prison Release
Travel
Travel
Blue Diamond Resorts Introduces Exclusive Private Island Experience at Hideaway
Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences Celebrates New Construction Milestones
Must-Know Bahamas Deals
Business
Business
Bahamas Welcomes $55 Million Investment from Saudi Fund for Development
Global Hotelier Sam Nazarian and Business Icon Tony Robbins Launch ‘The Estate’: A Pioneering Luxury Hotels & Residences Platform Focused on Preventative Medicine, Debuting in St. Kitts & Nevis
Brugal Rum Partners With Minute Maid Park
PR News
World
World
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
Six of the most beautiful sections of the Great Wall of China
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
OPR investigating shooting of bystander during high-speed police chase
Peacemaker stabbed to death during heritage celebrations at Kairuni
Campbellville man nabbed with unlicensed gun, ammo
Reading
Family cremates wrong body in funeral parlour mix-up
Share
Tweet
September 17, 2024
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
OPR investigating shooting of bystander during high-speed police chase
Peacemaker stabbed to death during heritage celebrations at Kairuni
Campbellville man nabbed with unlicensed gun, ammo
Local News
Letter: A Petroleum Commission does not guarantee incorruptibility
Local News
Letter: Traffic and traffic-related issues should be properly regulated
Local News
Police looking for woman who killed husband 7 years ago
Family cremates wrong body in funeral parlour mix-up
5 hours ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
Family cremates wrong body in funeral parlour mix-up
The content originally appeared on:
INews Guyana
A mix up over a corpse cremated on the Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Sunday was settled on Monday after the families agreed to collect the ash of the body of their relative.
The mix up took place at a funeral home of the Corentyne between the body of a 62-year-old man and the body of a 75-year-old man.
Sixty-two-year-old Lalgobin Persaud Ramdass was discovered dead in his home at Number 62 Village Corentyne.
He lived alone after returning to Guyana following the death of his wife.
On Sunday, family members went to the funeral home to uplift his body and were given the body of 75-year-old Rohan Kuma. He was cremated at the Number 66 Crematorium.
However, on Monday when relatives went to the funeral home to collect the body of Kuma, they were given the body of Ramdass and it was then the mix-up was uncovered.
Kuma’s family members were furious but the two families were able to come to a compromise and have the matter settled.
One family member told this publication that the settlement included not providing information to the media.
The settlement involved the payment of US$3000.
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.