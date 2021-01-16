Next Post

Foreign Minister briefs Brazilian Counterpart on recent actions taken by Venezuela against Guyana

Sat Jan 16 , 2021
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd, on Friday held a virtual meeting with His Excellency Ernesto Araújo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Bra…

You May Like

Next Post

Foreign Minister briefs Brazilian Counterpart on recent actions taken by Venezuela against Guyana

Sat Jan 16 , 2021
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd, on Friday held a virtual meeting with His Excellency Ernesto Araújo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Bra…

You May Like