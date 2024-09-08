Falcons win another Warner Park thriller

Fabian Allen (L) and Imad Wasim (2L) celebrate the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons win against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park Sporting Complex (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons pulled off a stunning two-wicket victory over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots with just two balls to spare in a tense match at the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

After winning the toss and inserting the opposition, the Falcons restricted the Patriots to 153/8 off their 20 overs. Mohammad Amir picked up three wickets for the Falcons and Mikyle Louis starred with the bat for the Patriots.

Louis’ lusty order lower-order hitting ensured thirty-three runs were scored off the last few overs as he cruised to 63 runs off just 36 balls, including seven sixes. A target of 153 was a success of sorts for the home side after they were earlier reeling at 60/4 in the ninth over.

In response, the Falcons seemed to be hauling in the target without too many alarms, Brandon King and Justin Greaves striking their way to 55 before King fell in the fifth over – trapped in front of the stumps by the pace of Anrich Nortje. From then on the plain sailing was over as the Falcons lost regular wickets and the match remained too close to call.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the main architect of the damage with the ball for the visitors, the Sri Lankan all-rounder’s leg-breaks and assorted varieties posing a constant threat. Justin Greaves, Sam Billings, the dangerous Jewel Andrew and Shamar Springer were all pocketed by Hasaranga in a devastating period of top-quality spin bowling.

At 110/7 when Billings departed the scene, it looked as if the Falcons’ wings had been clipped and that the duel was going the way of the Patriots. Roshon Primus and Imad Wasim combined effectively to hit the gaps in the field and take every single run on offer in order to eke their way closer to the target. With three overs to go the Falcons required 22 runs to win with three wickets in hand.

Dominic Drakes was summoned into the attack and bowled a frugal over that was hit for just six runs to leave the equation as 15 runs needed from 12 balls. Primus was then caught off backward point off Nortje as the pendulum swung towards Patriots in the penultimate over.

With 11 runs needed from the final over, Fabian Allen stole the game at the last for the Falcons, smiting consecutive Drakes short balls for six and four into the leg side and scampering the single needed for victory with two balls remaining.

Imad Wasim was named Player of the Match for his 17 not-out and 2/24 with the ball as the victory took the Falcons to third in the table and left the Patriots bottom of the table after suffering their fifth defeat on the bounce.