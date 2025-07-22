Falcons clinch Caribcation 7s Championship

The Guyana Police Force’s Falcons Rugby Club tasted sweet victory over the weekend, claiming the Caribcation Carnival 7s title in St Lucia on Sunday with a commanding win over Trinidad-based team Poui Rugby, 24-17.

The Falcons side opened their account on Friday with a 46-0 win over SVG Renegades and a 35-0 triumph over St Lucia selectors, that earned them a place in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Day 2 proved to be a much higher level of competition, but the Falcons side proved to be up to the task. The Police outfit had to show their resilience after going down two scores to Martinique-based side Jokers, but stellar defence made sure that the Jokers would never score again and the Falcons went on to win 14-10, following two blistering tries from Lionel Holder.

This victory meant that the Falcons were heading back to the finals after finishing 2nd in the same tournament last year. The Falcons took command of the game from the opening whistle, running in two early tries in the first half. Poui Rugby managed to score just before the first half ended but any attempt to sway the game into their favour was met with brute force by the Guyanese Police side.

The Falcons quickly restored their two- score lead in the second half with speedster Holder scoring his second try of the game. The Trinidad-based side still did not roll over and managed to score another to keep them in it, but the dagger came from the Falcons’ forward Jamal Angus as he pierced the defence once more to make sure the Police outfit took home the gold.

In the dying moments, Poui Rugby managed to run in a consolation try, bringing the final score to 24-17 in favour of the Police team.

Jamal Angus was named the finals MVP. Other standout players included: playmaker Godfrey Broomes, Michael Barrow, and Shawn David. The GPF Falcons Rugby Club were expected to return to Guyana on Monday as the St Lucia Caribcation Carnival Rugby 7s champions.