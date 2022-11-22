Factory fire kills at least 36 people in central China, state media reports

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A fire at a factory in central China killed dozens of people on Monday, according to Chinese state-media, the latest in a string of fatal industrial accidents to hit the country in recent years.

State run-newspaper Henan Daily reported Tuesday that two people previously reported missing had been found dead following the blaze at the factory in Anyang, Henan province, bringing the death toll to 38.

Two others were being treated for minor injuries, state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday.

Police have detained an unspecified number of suspects in connection with the blaze, which took firefighters nearly seven hours to put out, according to CCTV.

According to preliminary findings, the fire was caused by violations of electrical welding protocols, Henan Daily reported, citing authorities.

China has seen a spate of industrial accidents in recent years that have left scores dead, raising concerns about public safety.

In 2015, at least 173 people died after a series of explosions at a chemical warehouse in the northern port city of Tianjin.

Last October, at least three people were killed and more than 30 injured in a powerful explosion at a restaurant in the northeastern city of Shenyang. The gas explosion took place in a mixed-use residential and commercial building.

And in June this year, at least one person was killed after a fire broke out at a petrochemical complex in Shanghai.