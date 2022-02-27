EYEWITNESS: War …and peace

Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” – widely considered one of the best novels ever! – isn’t a quick read, at over a thousand pages! But with Russia just invading the Ukraine – and with COVID-19 still not being taken seriously by some – it might be worth ploughing through it. In case you missed (or avoided!) the masterpiece – or didn’t even see the movie – it gives you an insightful take on the lives of three characters in Russia during Napoleon’s 1812 invasion in the middle of Russia’s brutal winter.

While the Russians suffered huge casualties, Napoleon’s half-a-million-man army was almost totally decimated, and he was forced to retreat in ignominy, never to regain his reputation for invincibility. But that’s the broad brushstroke: what about how the lives, loves, pains, betrayals, joy etc of the PEOPLE caught in the war? That’s where “War and Peace” comes in with one of your Eyewitness’s favourite lines: “If everyone fought for their own convictions there would be no war.”

So, what are the “convictions” that’s driving this war, in which the situation is reversed and a Russian named Putin – who sees himself in the mould of a Napoleon – has decided to invade a neighbouring state that is consumed with nationalism. After being ruled by Russia from 1922 to 1991, the Ukrainians are a people who won’t easily roll over and play dead. Literally. As in War and Peace, it’ll come down to the people. Especially against Russians, whom they resent for having to play second fiddle to for so long. This is especially true in its western provinces, which are closer to Western Europe and feel they’re culturally superior to the “uncivilized” Russians.

Even if Putin’s Ruskies – joined by Chechnyan forces – are successful in their blitzkrieg (and Kyev isn’t going to fall like a ripe fruit) they’re in for a long haul. They should be reminded of their experience in Afghanistan, where they had to do a Napoleon and retreat. America at least have hopefully learnt that lesson – after their stint in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria – about not sending in troops into countries burning with nationalistic fervour!!

But Putin thinks he’s above all the lessons of history, and will prevail through sheer machismo and will. He’s in for a surprise. Who knows? Maybe the West played “rope-a-dope” with him and sucked him into a quicksand from which he and his troops can only sink into oblivion. Of course, he can always withdraw his troops, which he might do after splitting the country and installing a friendly regime, as he did before. But that won’t last – Ukrainian nationalism is too strong.

As Tolstoy said, “The strongest of all warriors are these two — Time and Patience.”

…and the UN

Your Eyewitness wants to know what’s the purpose of the UN, when countries can just march into other countries and install regimes just because they say it was theirs to begin with?? The UN Security Council is supposed to deal with this international bullyism, but is paralyzed by its archaic structure. Why should a veto power by five powers that emerged from WWII 77 years ago still be able to stymie a majority decision as Russia just did? And the General Assembly will just be issuing hot air – since only the Security Council has teeth.

And don’t think your Eyewitness is venting just about what’s going on in Europe. Hey…we have a personal stake here, if you don’t mind. Remember Venezuelans’ Border Controversy at the World Court – a UN institution. Recommended by the UN Secretary-General?? We know this is gonna be a slam dunk for us – but the question now is who’ll bell the Venezuelan cat?

Especially when Putin might just arm Venezuela – to thumb his nose at the Americans?

…against racism

Biden just nominated the first female African-American, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the Supreme Court. She’d join the liberal bloc on an increasingly assertive right-wing court. But sadly, with its 6-3 conservative majority, Jackson will just be a footnote.