Eyewitness: Rubbing shoulders…at the LA summit

Now don’t you, for a moment, think that Los Angeles was chosen as the venue for the “IX Summit of the Americas” gig by accident!! No siree, Bob!! The Yanks know that in addition to the City of Angels having strong connections with Latin America, it’s the home of Hollywood and all that it signifies – GLITZ baby, GLITZ and glamour!! In case the message was missed, the opening ceremony held in the 7100-seat Microsoft Theatre, where the Emmies, MTV, Grammies, Billboards Awards etc are held should’ve brought it home!! Did you see all those awestruck faces of the Hemispheric Leaders and their entourages as they walked down the aisles like movie stars?? Once they’ve seen the (US) bright lights, how can you keep them down on the farm??

Anyhow, by today those leaders would’ve been hammering out agreements that each were told would further their progress, so they’d live happily ever after! So what’s on the agenda?? Quite a smorgasbord – if the advance teams’ rhetoric is to be believed. But what else could you expect when you have 21 countries attending? And that’s the first agenda item, isn’t it? Why 21 and not 25+ countries?!! Why were Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela excluded, clamoured some – including Mexico’s President and St Vincent’s Prime Minister, who stayed away.

But in swallowing that American decision and showing up, the leaders were accepting that, in international politics, you gotta be pragmatic. Did Ralph Gonsalves really think his refusal to attend had any effect on Biden?? Mexico, your Eyewitness can understand – they’re America’s biggest trading partner in the hemisphere, and so has some leverage. Couldn’t Gonsalves have showed up like Mia Mottley and made his opinion known face-to-face?? As far as Guyana’s concerned, sticking it to Venezuela is the way to go, and your Eyewitness hopes President Ali reminded Biden that Maduro’s anti-democratic!!

That’s relevant, because “democracy” IS on the agenda at Los Angeles, but not in Caracas!! But, as the Americans are fond of saying, since “all politics is local”, Biden’s guests gotta understand that his main agenda item will be all those refugees who keep pouring out of Latin America. What will it take to keep them home? Well, for one, he could start with development funding and kill two birds with one stone. If the countries get developed, there’ll be no reason to trek thousands of miles to cross the Rio Grande! And secondly, he’ll be poking China in the eye!! They’ve been making friends and influencing Latin American and Caribbean delegates with their developmental Belt and Road Initiative.

Maybe Biden can switch the US$3B budgeted for migration efforts with the US$55 billion for the Ukraine War??

Imagine the PNC’s going to the Courts to parse what’s “meaningful consultations”. It’s one reason your Eyewitness can’t understand why some in the Opposition are jumping up and down and screaming “majoritarian democracy” can’t work in Guyana. And demand power sharing. The two political parties can’t even decide how to consult on the appointment of less than half-a-dozen Commissions!! And they’ll be able to run a Government when together they’ll have to decide EVERY DAY on dozens of initiatives??

On which planet are these people living?? Certainly not on Planet Earth, and certainly not Guyana!! The basic problem with politics in Guyana is the PNC will accept no other situation than one in which they have total control of power in the country. So what about their constant drumbeats for “power sharing”? Well, dear reader, all the institutions of the state are staffed by THEIR supporters.

If the PNC’s given even the role of “dog catcher” in tandem with the PPP, THEY’ll be calling the shots!!

The LA Summit’s slogan is ‘Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future’ to compete with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

So, when will be have an American company bidding for a project?