Eyewitness: Changes…or PNC posturings?

Your Eyewitness’s heart really bleeds for Aubrey Norton. Here’s a fella who’s given his entire life – he’s now in his sixties – to the PNC. And yet he’s being made to be the fella staring into the (PNC) showroom window from the outside. It gotta be taking a toll on the fella who came out of Linden –- like Robert Corbin. But yet wasn’t only snubbed by the middle-class-bound Desmond Hoyte, but by Corbin. The pain gotta be greater when you’re betrayed by your “own”.

But it’s said that abused children become abusive parents and Corbin was abused for his class and country origins something fierce. Not only by Hoyte but by the entire League of Coloured People (LCP) type that controls the PNC. God knows Corbin tried to join them when he saw he couldn’t beat them! But finally threw in the towel for the “greater good” of the PNC by handing it over to a card-carrying member of the LCP – David Granger. Maybe he thought he was doing Norton a favour not to subject him to another discarding as a “creature”?

Anyhow, the LCP fella turned out to be a Sanctimonious Gangster – who didn’t have the belly to see through the gamble he’d taken to seize power by any means necessary – in the footsteps of Burnham. So once a “hero” to the PNC base, he became a “zero” who now can’t even be seen. In the meantime, the PNC powers-that-be once again picked someone who they think can “manners” the PPP – like they thought Corbin would – Norton. And we’ve come a full circle.

But will it be the same as before? Now the “circle” of history’s more like a spiral than a flat circle. Meaning, it never arrives at the same place it started. Being a spiral, it can end higher or lower than the starting point!! So what’s the scoop on Norton? Quite simply, Granger, like Hoyte, doesn’t think Norton is “PNC leadership” material. Doesn’t look the part, doesn’t talk the part and doesn’t have the heritage for the part.

For him to accept Norton and appoint him as the Opposition Leader would be to accept that his claim to fame – his LCP credentials – are now passé!! And this he ain’t doing!! So what’s Norton to do? Well, he’s holding weekly press conferences which is something Granger never did. But has this changed anything? Nah…the PNC’s base didn’t vote for him to talk. They want ACTION!!

Which he can’t deliver, since the international powers-that-be ain’t accepting that!!

So he just called for the abolition of income taxes to become relevant. But who’s listening? All this means is poor Norton’s spiralling downwards!

…in children’s heroes?

Can you believe it’s been TWENTY YEARS since “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” – came out?? That’s right – twenty years!! Meaning all the prepubescent kids who circled bookstores for blocks to welcome the latest addition to the series – as if they were gloves of Michael Jackson thrown into the crowd – -are now in their thirties!! Imagine that!!

Your Eyewitness, who’d been a bit of a bookworm as a kid – well a TOTAL bookworm, it must be admitted! – was quite chuffed that Rowling had managed to create a new generation of readers. Tomes were written about this aspect of the phenomenon as on Hogwarts!! The question, however, was that in the age of the fast-evolving Internet and social media, whether the revolution would last.

And this can now be answered – NAH!! Once again, we’re staring at “death of reading” in the face. Very few young persons read more than two paragraphs at one go!! Much less 7 thick tomes!!

Is a new Rowling on the horizon?

…in sugar plans?

Your Eyewitness thinks the Govt’s pleasantly pragmatic about sugar’s future on the East Coast. As he’s been saying since the PNC’s vindictive move…once sugar workers saw PPP’s bright lights, you couldn’t keep them down in the fields!!