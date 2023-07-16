Eye-catching paintings of talented Demion Mack

When Demion Mack completed his painting on June 9, he decided to take a photograph of his work and post it to his Facebook page. He was surprised by the public’s reaction.

“Well, I’m impressed by the feedback. Never thought it would reach that many reactions and comments,” Mack said.

The 21-year-old artist told Inews that he has been painting for some five years, and he disclosed that he is a graduate of the E R Burrowes School of Art. He said he hadn’t paid much attention to his artistic skills for some five years, until recently.

“It’s just recently I’ve been trying on it, ‘cause I’m doing it full-time now. And this is my first painting that catches the public eyes. I didn’t expect it, but it turns out to be great,” Mack said.

The painting

Hailing from the eco-tourism village of Rewa, in North Rupununi, Mack said he saw a photograph that was posted on social media during a photography competition hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce.

“I saw the photo on the Snap N Share 57 competition, which I use as a reference to the painting. So even though the photo wasn’t that successful in the competition, it caught my eyes because of the nature, and also the blue house and its reflection,” Mack said.

He said he decided to paint what he saw in the image, “but by giving it different tones of green and to go in details with the leaves also. And that’s how I come up with the process of doing the painting.”

Demion Mack’s paintings, which he said is one of his best works to date

The photograph was submitted by one Trevor Fredericks, and was shot along a river in Region One (Barima/Waini). Mack said he started painting around June 20, and finished on July 9th.

Inspiration and plans

Mack said he is always inspired by the popular artists within Guyana who have made headlines through their artistic touch. They include Nigel Butler, Ransford Simon, Courtney Douglas, and the late legendary artist George Simon. He plans to market and further develop his skills.

“Well, my plan is to reach out into the world of art, where I should see my art being exhibited, not only to make myself proud, but also to my country; and also showcasing the beauty of our nature and culture also. My plan is also to produce a lot of paintings, to inspire the younger generation.”