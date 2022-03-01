ExxonMobil Guyana tests spill response readiness

ExxonMobil Guyana has recently conducted an exercise to field test spill response equipment, processes and team readiness.

The aim is to ensure readiness to respond in the unlikely event of an offshore oil spill, utilising available resources such as in-country personnel, vessels, and response equipment stored in Guyana.

“Our approach to emergency response is to prevent, prepare and practice. Prevention is our primary objective but training for potential scenarios is also an important component of that approach,” said ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge. “Through robust training and exercises, utilising advanced technology, we ensure our response teams and stakeholders understand their roles and responsibilities and are ready to respond.”

The equipment was deployed at a location near the Sea Buoy Anchorage, off the Demerara River, utilising two open-stern tugs.

The exercise had several objectives including confirming the state of readiness to transfer emergency kits onto a vessel; safely deploying a containment boom and skimmer packages; utilising support vessels to deploy equipment in open water; and familiarising vessel crew with boom operations in open water.

The response team was also familiarised with the mobilisation and offshore deployment of boom and skimmers in addition to the operation of dispersant application devices.