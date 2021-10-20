ExxonMobil Guyana provides truck weighbridge scale to Haags Bosch landfill facility

ExxonMobil Guyana has provided a truck weighbridge scale to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development for use at the Haags Bosch Landfill site aback Eccles.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge accompanied Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall for a brief visit to the facility recently where the weighbridge has already been installed.

Mr. Routledge said that the weighbridge is part of the company’s strategy to ensure responsible management and treatment of waste in Guyana. “We are committed to cradle-to-grave waste management for our operations and the landfill site here at Haags Bosch plays a key role in that,” he outlined.

ExxonMobil Guyana has conducted a “cradle to grave” waste analysis study which was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency in September. The company has since submitted to the EPA a comprehensive waste management plan for review. ‘ExxonMobil Guyana and its prime contractors continue to implement a number of steps to minimize the generation of waste including recycling and reuse where appropriate,” Routledge indicated. “Hazardous and non-hazardous wastes generated by the various offshore operations are appropriately treated and stored on board then later transported onshore for further treatment and disposal in accordance with applicable Guyana regulations and guidelines, as well as international conventions.

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall says the weighbridge scale will go a far way in supporting the efficient management of waste at the facility. “The weighbridge is quite a significant investment in the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill facility. For quite a while our weighbridge has not been working and we are very grateful for this intervention,” he expressed. According to him, significant investments have been made to maintain the facility over the years, which he hopes will be bolstered through similar corporate partnerships.

Measuring 18,3m by 3,3m, the weighbridge steel scale has a capacity of up to 135 metric tonnes per load. The Haags Bosch landfill facility receives about 450 metric tonnes of waste, delivered by 150-200 trucks daily.