ExxonMobil Guyana named title sponsor for Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2024

The entrance to the International Energy Conference and Expo in 2022 [Guyana Chronicle photo]

ExxonMobil Guyana has once again offered its full support for the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo billed for the Marriott Hotel from February 19 – 22, 2024.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is delighted to announce ExxonMobil Guyana as the title sponsor for the third consecutive year. As a global leader in the energy sector, ExxonMobil’s support underscores its commitment to advancing dialogue and collaboration in the dynamic landscape of the energy and supply chain industries.

The Secretariat for the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is pleased that ExxonMobil Guyana has chosen to be associated with this high-profile event in this capacity.

Commenting on the sponsorship, President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge said, “our continued support for this event is an undeniable signal of our commitment to contribute to the robust growth of the local energy sector and sustainable development of Guyana.”

Kurt Baboolall, Chief Executive Officer of the Conference believes that the company’s participation at this level is testament to the success of the two previous conferences.

He said, “We are honored to have ExxonMobil Guyana as the title sponsor for the third consecutive year. Their unwavering commitment to our conference underscores the significance of our shared goals in promoting advancements and collaboration within the energy sector.”

The Conference, to be held under the theme, ‘Fueling Transformation and Modernisation’ is expected to assemble an impressive line-up of industry experts, policymakers and foreign officials to the benefit of local and international entrepreneurs.

ExxonMobil Guyana will play a pivotal role in shaping discussions, sharing insights, and contributing to the overall success of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo. The collaboration will provide a platform for the company to showcase its commitment to innovation, people and sustainability.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is an annual event that brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in the energy and supply chain sectors. The conference aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices for the future of the industry.

Opportunities are available for other companies to offer their support as sponsors in the Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver categories.

While it varies, sponsorship opportunities allow for a wide range of branding and exposure for building network and expanding operations.

Persons and companies interested in booking any of the sponsorship packages are advised to visit the website www.guyanaenergy.gy to download and complete the sponsor registration form.

General delegate registration for the Conference and Expo is also open for in person and virtual participation and persons can do so by also visiting the website before February 10, 2024.

Exhibitions are hosted simultaneously with the main conference and exhibition packages are available separately for those interested.

Book your booth or your seat to the conference and benefit from other promotional opportunities TODAY!