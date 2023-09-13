ExxonMobil among 6 bidders for 8 of 14 oil blocks offshore Guyana

A view from offshore Guyana where oil production and exploration activities are ongoing

As the auction of the remaining 14 oil blocks ended on Tuesday, ExxonMobil is one of six oil companies that submitted bids.

The other companies are SISPRO INC (Guyana); Total Energies EP Guyana BV; Qatar Energy International E&P LLC; Petronas E&P Overseas Ventures SDN BHD (Malaysia); Delcorp Inc Guyana and Watad Energy and Arabian Drillers of Saudi Arabia; Liberty Petroleum Corporation of the US and Ghana-based Cybele Energy Limited; International Group Investment Inc and Montego Energy SA (London).

While the bids have been received, the awarding of the oil blocks will be done by the end of the year.

Some 14 oil blocks were up for auction – 11 in the shallow area and three in the deep-sea area. The sizes of the oil blocks on auction range from 1000 to 3000 square kilometres (sq km).

Bidders were required to pay a US$20,000 fee that gives them access to the government’s data room.