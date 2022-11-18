Exxon renews sponsorship of Energy Conference in 2023

…as government welcomes second edition of the International Energy Conference & Expo

The International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023 (IECEG 2023) todayannounced ExxonMobil Guyana as the premier sponsor of the second edition of theConference & Expo.

Commenting on the sponsorship, President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge said, “The event’s theme, ‘Harnessing Energy for Development’, aligns with our commitment to sustainably produce energy and products to meet society’s needs in a manner that protects people, the environment and communities where we operate.”

Routledge added, “Guyana is a thought-leader on low carbon development with an ambitious strategy to secure growth and prosperity for current and future generations. These credentials, I believe, put Guyana in the driver’s seat on energy issues regionally if not globally, and the International Energy Conference is an ideal platform to learn ofdevelopments and engage in the debate. ExxonMobil Guyana is proud to be associated with this event and is excited to be part of the transformational journey taking place in Guyana.”

The Conference, which is expected to assemble policymakers, academics, industryprofessionals and entrepreneurs from around the world, will again see the participation of Heads of State and Government, and global energy thought-leaders, most notably, Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, world-renowned economics professor, bestselling author, innovative educator, and global leader in sustainable development.

In acknowledging the sponsorship from ExxonMobil Guyana, Kurt Baboolall, ChiefExecutive Officer of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana said, “We are grateful for the sponsors and exhibitors who are committing resources to supporting the conference and driving the energy conversation.”

Baboolall added, “ExxonMobil, as is demonstrated in Guyana, is an unparalleled leader in energy development today and remains committed to meeting current and future needs for development. The rapid development of energy resources being undertaken by ExxonMobilGuyana has positioned Guyana in the middle of the current global discussions.”

At full capacity, this year’s conference will feature 35 sponsors, 300 exhibitors, and 1200 delegates. Over 60% of all places have been taken and the remaining openings have become extremely competitive to secure.

Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, who attended the announcement, signalled Government’s continued support of the Conference and Expo saying that “The Government welcomes the International Energy Conference and Expo 2023, this is the second energy expo in Guyana showcasing the opportunities and what Guyana has to offer to the world.

Guyana of course is one of the newest oil producing countries in the Latin America and Caribbean region, and we have been moving at an unprecedented rate in developing our oil and gas sector and at the same time we have been incentivizing and working towards developing the traditional non-oil sectors.”

Minister Bharrat further explained, “[The IECEG] It’s not just about showcasing Guyana as an oil producing country but showcasing Guyana as an investment destination, a land that offers many opportunities across all sectors.”

The Conference and Expo is now entering its second year under the theme ‘Harnessing Energy for Development’ and will be held from February 14-17, 2023 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana.

The registration portal for the conference and expo can be found on the conferencewebsite, www.guyanaenergy.gy. Pre-registration is now open for sponsors, exhibitors, in-person attendees, virtual attendees, workshop participants, and members of the media, all being done online.