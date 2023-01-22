Extremists storm govt office in Somalia’s capital; 5 dead Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Extremists storm govt office in Somalia’s capital; 5 dead Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Extremists storm govt office in Somalia’s capital; 5 dead

Building collapse in Syrian city of Aleppo leaves 16 dead

Policewoman dies after short period of illness

Newsmaker… Week: SSL fraud heats up amid resignation, home search

St Elizabeth ‘most wanted’ could face more criminal charges

Daughter questions Jamaican-born dad in court after he killed her mom

Fatal night-time attack on Westmoreland landscaper

Barita assures clients security of their investment is top priority

Wealth advisor claims innocence of US$143,000 fraud charges, but…

PNP calls for audit of Financial Services Commission

Sunday Jan 22

26?C
World News
Loop News

55 minutes ago

Somalia security carry away the dead body of someone who was in killed in clash between attackers and soldiers at the Banadir regional administration in Mogadishu, Sunday, Jan.22, 2023. Somalia’s government says five civilians were killed when al-Qaida-linked extremists stormed a regional government office in the capital on Sunday. The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, told The Associated Press his team collected 16 wounded people from the scene.(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Al-Qaida-linked extremists stormed a regional government office in Somalia’s capital Sunday, and five civilians were killed, the government said.

The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, told The Associated Press that his team collected 16 wounded people from the scene.

The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the assault on the Banadir Regional Administration headquarters in Mogadishu.

A staff member at the headquarters said the attack began with a suicide bombing before gunmen entered and exchanged fire with security guards. The staffer, Mustafa Abdulle, said most of the workers were rescued by security forces.

Al-Shabab often carries out attacks in Mogadishu. The federal government last year declared “total war” on the extremist group, and has retaken a number of communities the fighters had controlled in central and southern Somalia.

See also

By OMAR FARUK, Associated Press

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Extremists storm govt office in Somalia’s capital; 5 dead

World News

Building collapse in Syrian city of Aleppo leaves 16 dead

Jamaica News

Policewoman dies after short period of illness

NewsAmericasNow.com