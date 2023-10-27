Extraordinary Sitting of National Assembly on border controversy for Nov 3

The National Assembly is being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre since the Covid pandemic

An extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly, to discuss recent developments regarding the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy, will be held on November 3, 2023.

This will be held one month before Venezuela hosts a national referendum, seeking approval from its people to, among other things, create a new Venezuelan state out of Guyana’s Essequibo region.

The sitting will begin at 10:00hrs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), where parliamentary sittings are being held since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government and the parliamentary opposition have since agreed to hold a unified front on this matter.

Recently, a joint statement was issued by President Dr Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, in which they agreed that Guyana’s sovereignty is of paramount importance and is a matter on which the Guyanese people are all completely united.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) also issued a statement reiterating its support for the judicial process and expressed the hope that Venezuela will engage fully in the case before World Court for a peaceful resolution, in accordance with international law.

CARICOM’s statement was also supported by the Organization of American States (OAS), whose Secretary General Luis Almagro posited that Venezuela’s actions are an irrefutable violation of Guyana’s territorial rights.