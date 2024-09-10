Explora Journeys Introduces New Caribbean Destination Experiences For 2024 And 2025

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 23, 2024: Luxury cruise line Explora Journeys has revealed new Caribbean destination experiences for 2024 and 2025. The Explora II will reach the Caribbean in November 2024, and Explora I will follow suit in December. Guests on both vessels will be able to sail to various Caribbean destinations through March 2025, such as spots like St. John’s in Antigua and Gustavia in St. Barths and with ports of call in Belize City and Progreso in Mexico.

Travelers can enjoy the region’s vibrant landscapes, like stunning beaches, lively coral reefs, and ancient architecture, while immersing themselves in diverse cultures. True to the luxury Explora Journeys offers, these destination experiences are set to be intimate, with only a maximum of 25 guests per group for a slower and more relaxed exploration. Here’s a look at the Explora Journeys cruise line and the Caribbean destination experiences it will be offering:

Explora Journeys marked a milestone in August 2023 when the first vessel from the luxury cruise line, Explora I, set sail on her maiden voyage. Despite being one of the newer luxury cruises in the industry, Explora Journeys has been establishing itself as a top choice for cruise travelers looking for immersive experiences and unique destinations. Aside from its Caribbean and Central America tours, it also offers itineraries for the Mediterranean and Western Europe as well as the Red Sea and the Arabian Peninsula, showcasing its diverse offers that all kinds of guests will enjoy. The luxury cruise line also prides itself on offering a perfect blend of celebrated destinations with off-the-beaten-path ports, allowing for a deeper exploration of cultural, historical, and culinary offerings that guests can choose to extend or combine for more opportunities.

Explora Journeys’ commitment to offering curated journeys and inspiring travel opportunities is reflected in its Caribbean shore experiences for 2024 and 2025. Guests can bask in the local landscapes and culture like never before, gaining a new perspective on this vibrant region. Travelers can snorkel in Director’s Bay at Willemstad, Curaçao, marveling at the diverse marine life while learning about endangered coral reefs from an experienced marine biologist, followed by a visit to a mangrove reservoir. At Saint-Pierre, Martinique, guests can explore Martinican rum culture at Rhum Clément, where ‘rhum agricole’ originated. This includes a guided tour of the estate, its gardens and rum cellars, and a rum tasting paired with gourmet dishes. Beachside relaxation and culinary delights are in store at the five-star Rosewood Le Guanahani resort in Gustavia, St. Barths, which includes a three-course meal and snorkeling in the Caribbean sea. History buffs will enjoy the visit to the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal, which is accompanied by a lunch of regional specialties in the Hacienda Xocnaceh’s church and a Mayan purification ceremony. A flight from Chichén Itzá from Cozumel, Mexico offers a guided tour of the ancient city for a closer look at the history and architecture.

Explora Journeys boasts top-of-the-line experiences travelers won’t easily find anywhere else, but aside from premium locations and amenities, the intimate and insightful tours offer a new take on luxury. The Caribbean destination experiences showcase the luxury cruise line’s desire to give guests a deeper look at the regions the ships will visit. Taking trips in smaller groups also offers a slower pace of travel to encourage travelers to embrace nature, architecture, and cuisine to the fullest rather than dealing with crowded ports and tourist destinations. These experiences offer more than a relaxing stay; they provide an informative glimpse at the region’s cultures and history for a greater appreciation of the Caribbean.

