Expansion of Railway Embankment to Mahaica at procurement stage – Edghil

The expansion of the railway embankment from Sheriff Street to Mahaica, East Coast Demerara to a four-lane highway is in the procurement stage. This forms part of government’s transformational plans for the country.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Saturday during a community outreach in Melanie Damishana.

“There is a major project that is in the procurement stage from Sheriff Street roundabout, all the way up to Mahaica on the railway embankment, we are bringing that to a four-lane road,” Minister Edghill told the residents.

Minister Edghill was part of a ministerial outreach in the community which was led by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips who is performing the duties of President.

Government has already began replacing the aqua-panel bridges on the railway embankment with concrete bridges to facilitate the expansion.

Minister Edghill also informed residents that plans are in place to upgrade the two-lane road from Belfield to Orange Nassau, ECD. The minister said government is making the investment to improve traffic flow to facilitate the massive economic development taking place on the East Coast.

“It means that with the industrialisation that will take place at Enmore where people from Melanie, Buxton, Golden Grove and Victoria will be able to get jobs in the oil and gas sector. To support that, you have to have the large, wide thoroughfares to move the containerised traffic to enable industrialization coming to your area,”Minister Edghill stated.

The infrastructure development is in keeping with the rapid expansion of the country’s economy. On the East Coast alone, major investments are being made by both government and the private sector locally, regionally and internationally.

Government has in store the development of an industrial park that will cater to the needs of the oil and gas industry.

Added to that, only recently, the sod was turned for the 152-room AC Marriott Hotel at Ogle which is a US$45 million investment.

There is also the construction of a$150 million state-of-the-art milk processing facility, Amaya Milk Plant at Onverwagt. [Department of Public Information]