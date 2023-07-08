Expansion Capital Options For Black And Caribbean American Businesses

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. July 18, 2023: Securing capital to foster the growth of your business in the United States can be a significant challenge, particularly for Black and Caribbean American business owners. Fortunately, Invest Caribbean officials assert that there are numerous financing options available to address this issue. These options encompass working capital loans, business loans, equipment loans, and commercial real estate loans. By availing yourself of these funds, you can propel the expansion of your business. Here’s an overview of how you may qualify for each category:
Working Capital Loans:
Financing up to $500,000
Minimum 2 years in business
Loan term of 10 years
Minimum credit score of 700
No prepayment penalty
No collateral required
Business Loans:
Various loan options, including SBA Express, SBA 7(a), SBA 504, USDA, conventional, and non-conforming financing
Loan amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25 million
Short and long-term loan options available
Sole proprietors are eligible
Funds can be used for any business purpose, such as real estate acquisition or construction, business acquisition or startup, working capital, debt refinancing, or consolidation of merchant cash advances
No or low collateral required
High loan-to-value (LTV) financing available
Nationwide coverage, including rural locations
Equipment Loans:
Loan amounts from $5,000 to $5 million+
Terms of up to 10 years
0% down payment for purchases
Startup-friendly terms
Expedited approval process, with same-day funding available
Financing for new and used equipment
Commercial Real Estate Loans:
Loan amounts from $25,000 to $30 million+
High LTV financing
Non-profits are eligible
No prepayment penalty
Interest-only repayment option available
Unrestricted cash-out
Expedited closing process
Flexible underwriting
Suitable for investor-owned and owner-occupied commercial properties
For more information, visit https://www.investcaribbeannow.com/our-services and navigate to the US SME Loans section.