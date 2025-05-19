Exciting developments promised as Beharry Group acquires Pizza Hut franchise

The Pizza Hut Guyana Franchise has new ownership, with the franchise announcing that it has been sold to local conglomerate Beharry Group of Companies, which has promised exciting developments in the coming weeks.

In a statement on its page, Pizza Hut Guyana announced that they had been acquired by Beharry Group and explained that all locations would be closed from June 1 to June 4, to facilitate the transaction.

According to the fast-food restaurant, “this marks a new chapter focused on stronger local leadership and an even better experience for our customers.”

They also expressed pride “to have this global favourite under strong, local leadership and a renewed commitment to quality.”

Meanwhile, in a more detailed statement, the Beharry Group announced the acquisition of Pizza Hut, effective from June 1, 2025. According to the company, this is a strategic move that reflects the group’s commitment to investing in improving fast food service in Guyana.

“As part of the transition, all Pizza Hut locations across Guyana will be temporarily closed from May 31 to June 4, 2025 to facilitate minor infrastructural enhancements. These changes are being made to ensure a seamless and refreshed experience for customers as operations resume under new management,” Beharry also explained.

The restaurants will reopen on June 5, 2025, with more exciting developments to follow

in the coming weeks, the company said.

“This acquisition reflects our vision to grow the presence of leading global brands in

Guyana while elevating service and product quality through strong local leadership,”

said a spokesperson for The Beharry Group. “We thank our valued customers for their

patience and look forward to serving you even better in this exciting new chapter for

Pizza Hut.”

Only in 2023, it had been announced that the Guyanese-owned Corum Restaurant Group Inc, the then franchise holder of Pizza Hut Guyana, had sold a minority stake in its company to one of the Caribbean’s largest investment banks, JMMB Jamaica.

Corum Restaurant Group had been the owner and operator of Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum Brands. In 2023, the company had operated 11 Pizza Hut locations across Guyana with plans for more outlets throughout Guyana and the Caribbean… though this will likely now be left to the new management to carry out.

Edward B Beharry & Co. Ltd. first started as an importer, wholesalers and retailer of food products though it incorporated several agencies into its line of items. Back in 1959, the company began producing Baking Powder.

They have since evolved into a large conglomerate including manufacturing, marketing, financial services, vehicle dealership and recently, fast food. When it comes to its product line, Beharry is particularly known for its Curry Powder, Custard Powder, Black Pepper, Coffee, Confectionery, Bubble Gum, Paper Bags and pasta. Guyana has won plaudits for its investor climate, backed by strong economic growth.

As a matter of fact, 2024 represented the fifth consecutive year in which the Guyanese economy would be growing at more than 20 per cent, and would result in Guyana growing at an annual average of 38.8 per cent over those five years.

The local economy enjoyed a growth in the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 43.6 per cent in 2024. Additionally, Guyana’s non-oil economy, which comprises of the traditional sectors such as agriculture and mining, has grown at an average of over 10 per cent for the last three years. It is also forecasted that the economy will grow by an average of eight per cent for the next five years.