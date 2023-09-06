Excel Guyana partners with Venezuelan firm to launch new construction company

Excel representatives during the launch of the EPC company at the International Building Expo

Excel Guyana Inc in partnership with a Venezuelan construction company, DICCA, has launched its new subsidiary company, Excel Guyana EPC Inc.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, which was launched at the International Building Expo 2023, is said to make waves in the EPC industries.

During a telephone interview with this publication, Excel Digital Marketing Specialist, Terrence Walker noted that the company will be a separate entity established in Guyana and will be managed by Excel.

Chief Executive Officer of Excel, Kris Sammy unveiled that they have been working on the company for months and are well-equipped to bid for large projects in the construction sector.

DICCA, he added, was one of the largest construction companies in Venezuela 20 years ago and boasts over 200 qualified engineers.

“We’ve been working on this for many months and essentially what you have under the Excel banner in terms of the services, recruitment, procurement, custom brokerage, and marine and offshore unit, we provide those services but when it comes to construction projects, we’re always filling a role of…a sub-contractor and essentially,” Sammy said.

“The importance of engineering, procurement, and construction, is not many Guyanese businesses can fill those categories, so essentially, we’re really stuck as being sub-contractors to larger companies. What we’re able to do under Excel Guyana EPC Inc is with the backing of DICCA, they bring 200+ engineers, very qualified in the construction sector, building roads, hospitals, power plants, [and] schools, we’re able to bring that now under EXCEL as a local consortium offering and tendering for very large infrastructure projects,” Sammy further explained.

He added that there are also a few other international companies under the EPC structure.

“Under the EPC structure, we have other partners, like the Inver Group. Inver is a very large American company based in America, Puerto Rico, and Mexico and they build warehousing. So, some Baker Hughes warehouses here in Guyana, they’ve built that. So those types of structures we’ll do under our new Excel EPC.”

Excel Guyana is a fully integrated management company that was launched in Guyana in 2019. Prior to that, the company had been very active in the mining sector, with one of their flagship companies that they were very involved in bringing forward the Omai gold mines, which has recently been quite active in gold discovery.

The company is fully registered with the local content secretariat and is also the first to achieve IMS, the Integrated Management System which has three levels of ISO certifications. (By: Tassia Dickenson)