World News
Ex-FBI chief Comey to make first court appearance amid Trump crackdown
08 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 8 Oct 2025
- James Comey, the former director of the FBI, pleads not guilty to charges of lying to a US Senate panel at an arraignment in a federal court near Washington, DC.
- US President Donald Trump, who has openly called for the prosecution of Comey and other political opponents, looms large over the case.
