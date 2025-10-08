Trump Comey

Former FBI Director indicted: James Comey faces charges of making false statements

Published On 8 Oct 2025

  • James Comey, the former director of the FBI, pleads not guilty to charges of lying to a US Senate panel at an arraignment in a federal court near Washington, DC.
  • US President Donald Trump, who has openly called for the prosecution of Comey and other political opponents, looms large over the case.