Ex-cop’s bike set on fire

Police in Linden are investigating the destruction by fire of a motorcycle at Ebini, Berbice River, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The bike was a 150 Eagle motorcycle valued $200,000. The building that housed the bike was also destroyed.

The bike was owned by former police officer William DaSilva.

The incident occurred last Saturday at Ebini, located 65 miles up the Berbice River.

According to DaSilva, the building which housed the bike was situated some distance away from his home and he did not notice the fire.

It was the following day that his son alerted him of the destruction.

DaSilva explained that at the time of the fire, several gallons of fuel for a tractor donated to the community by the Amerindian Affairs Ministry were in the building.

Before leaving the Police Force, DaSilva had been involved in operations that conducted raids in the community and some nearby areas which resulted in the destruction of millions of dollars worth of cannabis and farm equipment.

The most recent was conducted in March of this year where, during a joint service operation, two cannabis fields were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Colin Heracles, Rian Taylor and Anson Taylor appeared before Magistrate Wonder Fortune on Wednesday at the Linden Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault and threatening language used against the former cop.

Heracles, who pleaded guilty to threatening the former cop, was fined $10,000. The threatening language charges against the other two were dismissed.

However, they were each placed of $20,000 after pleading not guilty to assaulting DaSilva.

The matter has been transferred to the Kwakwani Magistrate’s Court and comes up again on August 16.