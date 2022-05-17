Ex-convict found dead weeks after release from prison

Dead: Akash Pechia

A 23-year-old man, who was recently released from prison after serving time for simple larceny, was this morning found dead at Number 55 Village, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Akash Pechia, a labourer, of Number 50 Village, Corentyne.

In August 2021, the young man had escaped from police custody whilst at the No. 51 Police Station after he was arrested for larceny and other offences.

Media reports indicated that Pechia was taken into custody for questioning in relation to break-and-enter and larceny and other offences, but while being processed at the No.51 Police Station, he reportedly escaped.

He was subsequently rearrested and charged with escape from lawful custody.

According to information received, the young man was only released from prison three weeks ago.