Every police officer must obtain passes in Math and English – Pres. Ali

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has issued a bold directive to the Guyana Police Force, calling for a force-wide educational uplift that will see every rank acquiring passes in at least Mathematics and English over the next three years.

He made the announcement while addressing officers at the GPF’s Annual Christmas Breakfast on Tuesday, framing the initiative as a crucial investment in the professional growth and long-term security of police personnel.

President Ali instructed senior officers to immediately begin registering all junior ranks in the Government’s online learning platform.

“We now have the Guyana Digital School, available 24-7. We must work in the next three years to ensure every single one of our ranks pass Mathematics and English…Take it upon yourself to get them registered on the Guyana Digital School before the end of this year. And don’t have them focus on 8 subjects or 9 subjects. Let them first focus on Mathematics and English. Take that as your challenge and let us have a Police Force in which every single rank and officer can say, and we can say it proudly, they all have passes in Mathematics and English,” the President said.

Furthermore, he reminded officers that educational advancement is now tied to the Government’s vision of ensuring that members of the Force can retire with dignity, qualifications, and expanded career opportunities.

“So, I ask you as leaders to make use of the opportunities we are presenting to you. Do your masters in logistics planning so when you retire, many opportunities, many, many opportunities are before you. 55 is not the end of your career…55 is an accumulation of spotless service and qualification that graduates you into better form and greater opportunities,” the Head of State posited.