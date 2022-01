The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana



Head of the Nephrology Department, Dr Kishore Persaud and a nurse attending to a patient receiving Haemodialysis [Guyana Chronicle Photo] Head of the Nephrology Department, Dr Kishore Persaud and a nurse attending to a patient receiving Haemodialysis [Guyana Chronicle Photo]

In 2022, the Guyana Government will introduce a Dialysis Support Programme whereby it will finance up to $600,000 per annum worth of dialysis treatment for “each and every dialysis patient” in Guyana.

This programme will provide much needed assistance to almost 300 persons at a cost of $180 million.