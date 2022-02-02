European country lifts all restrictions, saying Covid is no longer a ‘socially critical sickness’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN)Denmark has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions within the country, with coronavirus no longer considered a “socially critical sickness,” according to the government.

This means that an indoor mask mandate, the use of a “Covid pass” for bars, restaurants and other indoor venues, and the legal obligation to self-isolate if you test positive are all ending.

“No one can know what will happen next December. But we promised the citizens of Denmark that we will only have restrictions if they are truly necessary and we’ll lift them as soon as we can,” Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told CNN on Monday. “That’s what’s happening right now.”

Denmark is the first country in the European Union to lift all restrictions. The move comes at a time when it has the second-highest infection rate, or seven-day average of new infections, of any nation in the world, according to Our World in Data

Widespread vaccination and boosters have helped the country open up again, said Heunicke, adding that the number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care is decreasing every day, “thanks to vaccination.”

