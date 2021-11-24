Etana And Gramps Morgan Reflects On Grammy Nominations

Etana and Gramps Morgan are among six nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The ladies of dancehall created history yesterday, November 23, when two of them were nominated in the Best Reggae Album category for the first time in Grammy history. Both women were thankful for the nomination, with Spice even saying she was a bit overwhelmed.

The moment was not lost on Etana either, who was nominated for her album, Pamoja. The “Weakness in Me” singer spoke with the STAR and expressed her excitement at the recognition. She also said that it was even more special having gotten the nod twice. She was nominated in 2018 at the 61ST Grammy Awards Show for her album, Forever.

Etana also said that she found out about this year’s nomination after she received a text when from her husband, Andre, following which he called her and congratulated her.

“Then the same person who called me the first time called again. Lol! I’m soooo elated. Even more excited than I was before on the first nomination,” she added.

Etana was also thankful to the music appreciators of the world who believed that the album was worthy of being nominated. This is her fourth independent project. The elated songstress also took the time out to thank her team and those who helped her get to this point in her career.

In a genuine show of unity, she added that she was truly happy for Spice and could only imagine how the Queen of Dancehall must be feeling at receiving her first nomination for 10.

“Cheers to Spice on her first nomination. It’s exciting times! I know the feeling. Congratulations to all the nominees,” she added.

Pamoja is definitely a showcase of unity, which is fitting since the word means together in Swahili. Some of the artists she tapped for the album include the Worl’ Boss, Vybz Kartel, afrobeat star, Stonebwoy, and Damian Jr Gong Marley.

Another artist who spoke with the STAR about being nominated was renowned instrumentalist, producer, record executive, and entrepreneur Gramps Morgan. He admitted that he never thought about being nominated when pouring his creativity into his latest album Positive Vibrations.

This is his third nomination, and he revealed that it’s never a dull feeling. He learned about the nomination while taking in the presentation on YouTube. The “People Like You” singer said that he grabbed onto his son Divine’s neck and started screaming.

“He was sitting right next to me on the couch while we were watching. I was so happy. My heart was full as I reflected on my journey, my band Morgan Heritage and all the producers I have worked with throughout the years. A moment like this makes you truly reflect on life,” he added.

The veteran singer already has a Grammy under his belt as he won the reggae Grammy in 2015 for the album Strictly Roots with his familial group Morgan Heritage. Just as it was then, this one is all about the family as well. He added that those sentiments apply to both his family by blood and others that he considers to be part of the unit.

While he is grateful for being nominated, his real desire is for the album to be heard by his fans worldwide. He added that is something that would help people to appreciate the vibrant culture of Jamaica.

He also thanked his team.

“People like Sean Edwards, India.Arie, Shaggy, Justin Cortelyou, my father Denroy Morgan, my son Jemere Morgan, Lybran The Rum Boss. All of these people are instrumental in the key success of this album. This is a great victory for Jamaica and reggae music,” he said.