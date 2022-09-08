Essequibo youth who copped 27 subjects at this year’s CSEC rewarded by businessman

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed earlier today met with 17-year-old Ramoll Babolall of Anna Regina Multilateral School student who secured passes in 27 subjects including 24-grade ones and 3-grade twos at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

During the meeting, the young man whose aspiration is to become a biochemist was congratulated and rewarded with a token for his exemplary performance by Mohamed whose parents also originated from the Essequibo Coast.

The teenager has not only made his mother and teachers proud but his community and ultimately all Essequibians.

The businessman and the lad in discussion during the meeting (Team Mohamed’s photo)

“I would also like to congratulate your mother for her tremendous support during your studies which undoubtedly played a pivotal role in your performance in the exams,” the businessman told the lad.

He nevertheless, encouraged the young man to follow his career path by becoming the best biochemist that Guyana ever produces.

To this end, Mohamed offered to offset the expenses for his tertiary education in the event he does not receive a scholarship from the Government of Guyana.

Baboolall tied for the most Grade One passes with his schoolmate Uotam Heeralall, who also secured a Grade two pass.