Essequibo man nabbed with ammunition, cannabis

The items found on the suspect

Ranks of Regional Police Division #2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) arrested a 21-year-old labourer from Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, on Friday evening after he was found to be in possession of a round of ammunition and half a gramme of suspected cannabis.

The ranks were at the time conducting an operation sometime around 18:50hrs, when they saw the suspect, Keron Williams called “Blackie”, sitting under a tree in an unoccupied lot, acting suspiciously.

A search was conducted on his person, and in his right side pants pocket, the ranks found one live 12-gauge cartridge, one empty casing, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis, and a cylinder-shaped metal object suspected to be used as an improvised weapon.

Williams was told of the offence, arrested, and cautioned.

The suspect then told the ranks that he was “trying to make a gun” because he has a farm in the Pomeroon River, animals are destroying his crop, and he cannot get a firearm license.

Williams was escorted to the Suddie Police Station, where the suspected Cannabis was weighed in his presence, and it amounted to half of a gram.

Williams further claimed that he got the live cartridge and empty casing from a friend (but refused to mention the name of the ‘friend’ or give an address). He was placed in custody.