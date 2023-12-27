Essequibo man charged for shooting at cop

Rajendra Moniram

Rajendra Moniram, a 23-year-old labourer of Onderneeming/Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, was charged with the offence of Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent, committed on a Police Detective Corporal attached to the Suddie Police Station.

The incident occurred on September 29, 2023 at Onderneeming/Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast.

The charge was laid under Section 55(a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The case was heard, virtually, this morning at the Wakenaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to the accused.

He was granted $500,000 bail and the case was adjourned to January 26, 2024 at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.