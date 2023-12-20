Essequibo man charged for assaulting 11-Y-O

Sunil Ramdeo, a 25-year-old welder of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, was charged yesterday with the offence of Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm, committed on an 11-year-old student of C.V. Nunes Primary School and Henrietta Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

The assault occurred on July 16, 2023 at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

The charge was laid under Section 30(a)of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act, Chapter 8:02.

On Tuesday December 19, the case was heard at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

The magistrate found the defendant guilty of the offence and he was sentenced to twelve months imprisonment.