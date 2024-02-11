Essequibo Coast man charged for ganja, cocaine possession

Charged: Madho Persaud

Madho Persaud, a 52-year-old Driver of Riverstown, Essequibo Coast, was charged with two counts of ‘Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking’ – 119 grams of Cannabis and 28.6 grams of Cocaine. According to the police, he was arrested with the narcotics on Tuesday last at Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast. Persaud made an appearance at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 8th February 2024, and the case was heard before Magistrate Esther Sam, who read the two charges to the Defendant. Persaud pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Bail was objected to by the prosecutor, but was eventually granted in the sum of $200,000 for the Cannabis and $100,000 for the Cocaine, on condition that the Defendant reports at the Suddie Police Station every Monday at 09:00h.

The cases were adjourned to March 1, 2024, at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

Only Saturday, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) reported that they also intercepted a motorcar with a large quantity of “creepy” – a foreign cannabis – last Tuesday at Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast.

The driver of that vehicle, Romario Stoll, was arrested and placed before the same Magistrate on Friday. He was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on March 1, 2024.