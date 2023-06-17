Essequibo Coast man busted with cocaine

An Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) man was busted with a quantity of cocaine.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said the interception was made on June 15 on the Aurora Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that CANU Officers intercepted a white motor vehicle with the registration number PAB 4219 on Aurora Public Road. A subsequent search of the motor vehicle unearthed 5 parcels of a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine.

The driver, who is also the owner of the car, 28-year-old Cordel Hubert Grimes of lot 13 Adventure, Essequibo Coast was arrested. He was escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotics, which tested positive for cocaine amounting to approximately 121 grams.

Investigations are ongoing.