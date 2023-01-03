Essequibo Coast house destroyed by fire

A 62-year-old widow of Jib, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is now counting her losses after a fire on Sunday completely destroyed her two-storey house.

Tiwatty Nandalall lived alone at the house. The woman was attending a religious function at Hampton Court when she received a message that her house was on fire.

The woman told this publication that a relative had threatened to burn down the house.

The woman’s husband and her son passed away recently.

“My entire house is destroyed… everything inside is damaged…I don’t have a home anymore. I have to stay by my daughter for the time cause I don’t have anyone else to stay by. My husband and son passed away, and only me alone went living. I really need help getting back my house,” Nandalall said.