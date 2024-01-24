Essequibo businessman charged with rape

Rohan Narine

Rohan Narine called Prem Narine, a 52-year-old businessman of Cullen Public Road, Essequibo Coast, was charged today with the Offence of Rape, committed on a female from the Essequibo Coast.

The charge was laid under Section 3(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.

The accused appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea to the charge.

Bail was granted in the sum of $300,000. The case was adjourned to 2024-02-07 for disclosure of statements.