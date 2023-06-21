Enterprise Road Bridge to be closed for 5 months for reconstruction

The Enterprise Road Bridge (Ministry of Public Works photo)

The Enterprise Road Bridge, located on the turn by the Enterprise Market, East Coast Demerara will be closed for a period of five months to facilitate reconstruction works.

“This closure is to facilitate the reconstruction from the current wooden bridge to a concrete structure, in keeping with government’s modernised infrastructural programme,” a statement from the Ministry of Public Works outlined.

The five-month closure will begin this Friday, June 23, 2023, and will last until November.

Persons who frequent this area are asked to use alternative routes to gain access to the village.

The Ministry of Public Works said it regrets the temporary inconvenience this project will cause; however, persons are urged to adhere to every traffic sign, signal or direction given on the ground.