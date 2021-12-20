Engineer, sub-contractor charged over inflating truckloads of laterite for Bartica road project



Myrvin George and Daniel Baker at the Georgetown Magistrates' Courts on Monday

An engineer and a sub-contractor employed with Adamantium Holdings have been charged over inflating the number of truckloads of laterite for a road project in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Myrvin George, 44, an engineer/manager of 34 AA Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and 26-year-old Daniel Baker, a driver/sub-contractor of Mahaica Park, East Coast Demerara (ECD), were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that between October 31, 2021, and December 10, 2021, at 17 Sublot A Kingston, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, they obtained $1,152,000 from Adamantium Holdings by falsely pretending that they delivered 64 truckloads of laterite, knowing same to be false.

The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge. They were each ordered to post bail in the sum of $150,000. Their next court hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2022.

The court heard that the government awarded a contract to Adamantium Holdings for the rehabilitation of a stretch of road from Six Miles Bartica, Potaro Road to 19 Miles Bartica, Potaro Road.

The company agreed to transport laterite for the road project at $18,000 per truckload. Both George and Baker are employed with the company.

While the former was tasked with reporting, to the company, the number of truckloads of laterite transported, Baker would prepare invoices to claim for the cost from the company.

On December 14, Adamantium Holdings issued payments totalling $5,346,000 for 297 truckloads of laterite which was reported by George and claimed for by Baker. However, the company later discovered that the number of truckloads of laterite had been inflated.

The Police were called in to investigate the matter and when ranks visited the site for the road project, they met with Anthony Rigby, a manager at Adamantium Holdings, who oversees the road project.

Only 87 of the 233 truckloads of laterite were observed along the stretch of road. As such, George and Baker were arrested. They allegedly admitted inflating the number of truckloads of laterite transported.

Baker handed over $200,000 to the Police, stating it was payment he received from George for misrepresenting the number of truckloads of laterite transported to the worksite.