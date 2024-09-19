Energy stakeholders in key meeting on ensuring reliable power supply

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with key stakeholders in the nation’s power sector, at his Office on Camp Street.

Discussions focused on strategic planning for energy and addressed the critical issues of ensuring adequate and reliable power supply to the nation across immediate, medium, and long-term horizons.

Comprehensive briefings were provided, covering various aspects of power generation and distribution.

Prime Minister Phillips, who holds responsibility for the Energy Sector, and the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar issued directives to the assembled power sector entities, emphasising the imperative of maintaining a stable and sufficient energy supply for the Guyanese populace.

Senior representatives from critical power generation and distribution entities, including Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Power Producers and Distributors Incorporated (PPDI), Hinterland Electrification Company Inc. (HECCI) and Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) attended the meeting.

Also present were the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Alfred King; CEO of the GEA, Dr Mahender Sharma; Acting CEO of GPL, Mr Kesh Nandlall, and technical representatives of the respective agencies.