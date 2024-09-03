Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2025 launched

The 2025 Guyana Energy Conference (GEC) and Supply Chain Expo was officially launched on Monday, with over 7000 delegates already confirmed to attend, even though the event is still five months away.

The expo will be held from February 18 to February 21, 2025 at the Marriott Hotel. During the official launch at the Marriott, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the conference, Kiana Wilburg provided details on the event and the sponsors making it happen.

“Even prior to our launch today, I am pleased to share that we have over 80 companies on board, with over 100 booths sold. Our sponsors thus far include ExxonMobil Guyana, Technip FMC, Noble, Stena Drilling, X-Pro Guyana Inc, BK Group of Companies and MECP Sales and Services.”

Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana, the title sponsor for the conference, lauded the continued growth in the event with each successive year. The theme for the conference is connecting the dots, integrating the future and according to Routledge, the theme for the conference is in line with his company’s efforts.

“We’re excited to be that title sponsor again, for 2025. We look forward to the engagement that we anticipate will be even more healthy than in prior years. And to exploring the theme of connecting the dots and integrating the future, which is very consistent with how ExxonMobil is looking at the future and the challenges we all face, in continuing to deliver affordable and reliable energy supplies for the development of society,” Routledge said.

“We’re doing it in a way that is more and more sustainable for the future. And so, we’re more than excited by the theme for next year’s conference. Excited to see all the people coming to Georgetown to enjoy, not just the conference, but all the other benefits that we talk about. And most importantly, to engage in the dialogue and to further the discussion.”

The conference will be implementing several technological measures to improve user experience, including a new conference app and a news and podcast app. Eldon Marks, the founder of V75 Inc, which is partnering with the conference on AI solutions, spoke of the contributions his company has made. “We’ve worked with numerous private sector entities and now, we’re proud to announce that now, we’re working with the Guyana Energy Conference. In terms of building this technological future that will power the conference as the years go by. The unveiling is really the culmination of months of hard work, from our engineers at V75 Inc. It’s also a lot of hard work with our cyber security partners at Privateers Cybersecurity. And we’ve worked with the GEC team since day one.”

In November of last year, Marks’ company V75 was at the centre of the “AI-4D Showcase” that was held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel under the theme “Democratising AI for Development.” The event showcased homegrown AI innovations that are propelling the nation into a significant role in the global AI arena.

For the 2025 conference, several critical topics would be examined, including the role of women in energy, and the importance of breaking barriers. Organisers would also place on the agenda the identification of solutions for supply chain optimisation and the financing of sustainable projects with assistance from partners like the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Strategies for diversification, climate resilience, and local content development would also be discussed.

More than 80 companies are already slated to attend this conference, which is set to continue its leadership as a meaningful platform for connecting industry professionals, Government officials, investors and experts in the energy sector.